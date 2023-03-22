SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs track and field teams are ready for the upcoming season, as the team spoke on their takeaways from the indoor track season and how they’re using those experiences to build on their upcoming outdoor track meets. The runners spoke on the excitement while they also understand not to look too far ahead and focus on one race at a time.

“I think that everyone is really geared up and ready for outdoor. We’re anxious for the first meet to start and the nice weather has been really awesome. So, I think just everyone is really excited to get going,” Morningside senior Sarah Bosch said.

“I tell them patience is the name of the game. It’s a long season. For us, we’re nine months on. We start practice September 6th and we don’t get done until the Outdoor Nationals meet on May 26th. So, we’re going and you have to be patient when you’re dealing with this sport. It’s not an overnight success,” Morningside head coach Frank Wallace added.