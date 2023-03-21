SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs held its spring media day featuring the university’s athletic teams that are in season, including the Morningside softball team. The Mustangs squad is in the midst of a four-game win streak. With plenty of returning pieces from last year’s 32-win team, they feel they are primed for an opportunity to succeed.

“I think spring break set us up really great just for GPAC to start up because we’ve got good momentum, good attitudes, and just going in and having a good mindset. Really starting off on a new chapter and getting ready and getting into it,” Morningside senior infielder Taylor Richter said.

“We are very experienced and we do have good pitching. Last year did not end the way we wanted to. So, we’re kind of out for some vengeance this year,” Morningside senior third baseman Morgan Nixon added.

“We’re in a good spot. Really found each other as a team as far as building connections and things like that. We have a widespread of ages in our lineup and in our group. So, they’re starting to learn what their roles are and how they can support each other and how they can best push the team forward and things like that. Excited for GPAC to start Saturday,” Morningside head coach Brooke Pruner emphasized.