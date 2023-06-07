SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This year’s Morningside Mustangs football squad will look a bit different as many key players have graduated, including longtime quarterback Joe Dolincheck. The team moved one step closer to the start of the season, with the release of its schedule.
MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
at Benedictine – August 26th
at Hastings – September 9th
vs. Mount Marty – September 16th
vs. Midland – September 23rd
at Doane – September 30th
vs. Concordia – October 7th
at Dakota Wesleyan – October 14th
vs. Jamestown – October 21st
at Northwestern – October 28th
vs. Dordt – November 4th
at Briar Cliff – November 11th