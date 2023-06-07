SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This year’s Morningside Mustangs football squad will look a bit different as many key players have graduated, including longtime quarterback Joe Dolincheck. The team moved one step closer to the start of the season, with the release of its schedule.

MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

at Benedictine – August 26th

at Hastings – September 9th

vs. Mount Marty – September 16th

vs. Midland – September 23rd

at Doane – September 30th

vs. Concordia – October 7th

at Dakota Wesleyan – October 14th

vs. Jamestown – October 21st

at Northwestern – October 28th

vs. Dordt – November 4th

at Briar Cliff – November 11th