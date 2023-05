SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs fell to LSU-Shreveport in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament, eliminating the team from title contention.

Morningside finished the opening round with a 1-2 record, defeating #2 McPherson in the first game before dropping the following two. The Mustangs end the season with a 37-18 record and an appearance in the NAIA Tournament for the first time since 2016.