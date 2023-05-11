SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs have earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Mustangs earned the #3 seed in the Shreveport, La. bracket and will face #2 McPherson College. Morningside earned 20 GPAC wins as a part of their 36-16 record. The Mustangs made a strong push toward the end of the season, winning five of their last seven regular season games while winning a pair of elimination games over Northwestern and Midland in the GPAC Tournament before falling to host Concordia in the pod championship.

The opening round begins on May 15th, with Morningside’s game scheduled for 2:30 pm.