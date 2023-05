SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs baseball team fell to MidAmerica Nazarene in the NAIA Tournament, moving the Mustangs to the elimination bracket.

Morningside is set to take on LSU-Shreveport with the winner of that game taking on MidAmerica Nazarene. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00am