SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs women’s basketball team is still a months away from its season opener. But the team is making moves in the offseason, adding an assistant coach that has some familiarity to the GPAC.

The Mustangs announced the addition of Faith Troshynski as an assistant coach for Morningside’s women’s basketball team. Troshynski joins the Mustangs’ staff after spending the last two seasons with Augustana University. Last season, she helped guide the Vikings to a 25-6 record an a spot in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament.

The Manson native graduated from fellow GPAC institution Concordia University, where she played a role in the Bulldogs’ 22-win season that ended in the NAIA National Quarterfinals.

Image Courtesy: Morningside University Athletics