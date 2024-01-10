SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs men’s wrestling team defeated the Northwestern Red Raiders 40-11 in a GPAC Dual.
Morningside improves its record to 12-1 all-time in home duals against Northwestern.
