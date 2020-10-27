Morningside men’s hoops looking for players to step into new roles

MADISON, WI (KCAU) - After #9 Wisconsin took down Illinois in their season opening game on Friday, the buzz around the Badgers was how well quarterback Graham Mertz played. Now the buzz is still around Mertz, but for a different reason.

After the Badgers' big win, reports surfaced that Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously if he is positive, that would mean that most of the Wisconsin players and coaches would have been in close contact with him, which would put many in quarantine, and put their game at Nebraska this Saturday in jeopardy.