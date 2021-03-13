Morningside men’s and women’s basketball teams advance to NAIA Round of 16

(Courtesy Morningside Athletics)

A trademark defensive effort enabled the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ No. 12-ranked Morningside College to pick up the program’s fifth straight opening-round national tournament victory Saturday, March 13.

Locked in a tense battle with Mid-South Conference tournament champion Thomas More University at TMU’s Connor Convocation Center, Sykes’ Great Plains Athletic Conference champion team held the Saints to five points in the last 5:32 of the second half en route to a 64-55 victory.

“I’m happy for our guys,” Sykes said to a post-game press conference crowd. “They’ve bought into what we want to do. Our goal is to play strong defense and be there for each other in every situation. The top priority for us, in each circumstance, is that Morningside is successful — no matter how that may occur.”

The Mustang women, seeking the program’s first national tournament victory since 2018 for a chance to play in their hometown, used a 46-30 run over the final 20 minutes to knock off Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champion Saint Xavier University 90-70 in the Wichita B Bracket opening round title tilt. A healthy dose of Mustangs’ double-doubles from the combination of junior forward Taylor Rodenburgh and freshman center Chloe Lofstrom coupled with 13 made three-pointers, and five players in double digits turned out as critical facts for head coach Jamie Sale’s squad garnering their 21st straight triumph.

“It’s awesome for us to be able to play at Tyson,” Sale said. “This group has been so fun to coach. I’m excited for them to get the opportunity to move on and play in our hometown.”