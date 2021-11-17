Morningside men, women’s hoops sweep Dordt at home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The #12 Morningside women’s basketball team only needed a few minutes to build a double digit lead against #16 Dordt in an 83-64 win, improving to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in GPAC play. The Mustangs had four starters in double figures, led by Taylor Rodenburgh’s 19 points and six rebounds. Chloe Lofstrom picked up the double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Beckman was the Defenders’ lone scorer in double digits with 17 points on 6-9 shooting.

The #22 Morningside men completed an evening sweep of the Defenders with an 88-75 win. Both teams finished with four players in double figures, as Dordt’s Cade Bleeker led everyone with 18 points on 7-11 shooting. Leading the way for the Mustangs was Joey Skoff, who shot 7-11 from the field on his way to a 17 point game off the bench.

Other GPAC Scores:

Women:

#17 Northwestern – 67, College of Saint Mary – 59

Briar Cliff – 68, Mount Marty – 45

Men:

Briar Cliff – 82, Mount Marty – 74