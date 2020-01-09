Morningside men stay unbeaten with home win over Nebraska Christian

COURTESY: MORNINGSIDE ATHLETICS

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – And then there were three.

Morningside College’s men’s basketball 1,000-point club had already extended memberships to two players on head coach Jim Sykes’ 2019-20 squad in the form of senior center Tyler Borchers (SR/Le Mars, IA ) (LeMars, Iowa) and senior guard Alex Borchers (SR/South Sioux City, NE ) (South Sioux City, Neb.). With a pair of free throws which followed an impressive two-handed dunk just moments before in the early stages of the second half, junior guard Zach Imig (JR/Gretna, NE ) (Gretna, Neb.) earned his spot in the group, landing directly on career four figures in an 81-46 win over Nebraska Christian College.

Imig, finishing with his typical stat line flair providing four assists, four rebounds, a blocked shot, and a steal, was one of two Maroon to land in game double-digits. Tyler Borchers, who moved his career numbers to 1704 to become just the fourth Mside player to go over 1700, finished with 10, too, to go along with five rebounds and a blocked shot. Sykes and his staff, due to a 19-2 run over the final 7:50 of the first half that developed a 24-point halftime advantage, were able to get 16 individuals on the Allee Gymnasium floor inside the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center. All but two of them tallied points, as Alex Borchers and senior forward Ben Hoskins (SR/Wayne, NE ) (Wayne, Neb.) were just outside of double figures, scoring nine points each.

The Mustangs (17-0) take their top spot on the current National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Division II poll back into Great Plains Athletic Conference play Saturday, Jan. 11. Northwestern College visits for a 4 p.m. clash which is part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader.