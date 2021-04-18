Morningside locked in on next round of NAIA playoffs

The NAIA Playoffs are in full swing, and the Morningside Mustangs find themselves in a familiar position: the second round. The Mustangs are no strangers to winning, and that didn’t all of a sudden change on Saturday.

The Mustangs hosted the #16 seed, Carroll, on Saturday, beating the Saints 55-0. Fill-in runningback Anthony Sims had three rushing touchdowns in the game, and the team as a whole had six rushing scores.

But the team was firing on all cylinders, the defense and special teams also played phenomenally, with two blocked punts and three turnovers. The Mustangs played a great game, but they know they’re gonna have to keep it up in the second round.

“If there’s something I’ve got over years of experience doing this, is that you can only play one game at a time,” said head coach Steve Ryan. “You gotta make sure your guys are focused on the next team. And that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

That’s kind of how playoff football team is. If one side of the ball is down, the other side will step up. As long as we can do that we’ll be good,” said senior defensive lineman Niklas Gustav. “Maybe there’ll be times where the other team maybe has the momentum and they go in on the defense, and I know the offense will step up and score and get the momentum back. I think it’s just give and take in our team, I think we’re ready to do that, and I think that’s what counts in the playoffs.”