(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside and Jamestown each totaled 112 points and are the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Championship. The Jimmies tallied six first place votes while the Mustangs had four.

Midland was picked third with 99 points and one first place vote, while Concordia was fourth with 95 points and a single first place vote

In 2021 Midland claimed both the regular season and tournament championships. The Warriors went 20-2 in league play and 39-10 overall. Midland won the conference tournament sweeping Concordia in the best of three final.

The GPAC Postseason Tournament will feature two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on May 4-5 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Saturday, May 7, in the GPAC Championship (three game series) at the highest remaining seed.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team and was completed prior to games being played.

Here is the complete 2022 GPAC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

1t. Jamestown (112), 6 first place votes



1t. Morningside (112), 4 first place votes



3. Midland (99), 1 first place vote



4. Concordia (95), 1 first place vote



5. Northwestern (81),



6. Doane (70)



7. Mount Marty (60)



8. Dordt (51)



9. Briar Cliff (40)



10. Hastings (32)



11t. College of Saint Mary (20)



11t. Dakota Wesleyan (20)