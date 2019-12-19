Morningside hopes explosive offense can lead them into NAIA National Championship

The Morningside offense is number one in the nation, and it’s led by Sophomore quarterback Joey Dolincheck and Junior running back A.P. Ponder.

“I think there is a continual growth that takes place on any football team to still be playing at this point in time,” head coach Steve Ryan said. “You have to be taking seriously your practices, in terms of getting better through the year.”

Coming off a record-breaking season where Trent Solsma and Connor Niles set the Morningside record books on fire, this year’s offseason had one big question: Who will replace them? The answer for Solsma was Joey Dolincheck, who finished second in the nation with nearly 4000 yards and 43 touchdowns. As for replacing Niles, who with over 2600 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns had nearly 47 percent of the entire receiving offense, it hasn’t just been one guy picking up the slack.

“One of the things that made last year great was that Connor was a feature, and yet no one complained,” said Coach Ryan. “Everyone accepted their role very well. So then this year there’s all that opportunity, and they’ve all taken their piece. I think we have three receivers all-around 1000 yards, and that speaks volumes to them.”

This Saturday’s match up with Marian will feature the top two running backs in the country, with Morningside’s A.P Ponder, who with every carry from here on out extends the Mustang’s career rushing yards record. And Marian’s Charles Salary, who is second in the nation with nearly 1600 rushing yards. Something that both backs say they’re aware of.

“Playing against him, and us both being on offense, and me being the leader means a lot,” said Ponder. “It just pushes me to keep that top spot, even though I know there’s another guy that wants it. And it just pushes me to go harder.”

“I’ve seen his stats, and he’s obviously a great back, and I think I’m a great back as well,” Salary said. “So this is a match up to see who the best back is, but I’m not going to do anything extra, or go out of my way to prove that. I’ve just got to be me.”

What may be the X-factor in this week’s game? Sophomore receiver Austin Johnson, who has come on strong in the second half of the season with seven of his eight touchdowns coming in his team’s last seven games.

“Whatever strategies defenses throw at us, we always have another guy who’s ready to step up,” said wideout Bo Els. “And then Austin, he’s always just been a great wide receiver. He’s just developed more and more. He’s gotten better each year, and now he’s just getting more opportunities, and he’s just taking advantage of them.”

That Mustangs offense going to need a big showing on Saturday against the number one defense in the country.