Morningside hires Theison Anderson as new men’s volleyball coach

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Morningside College athletic director Tim Jager announced Wednesday, April 1, that Theison Anderson has been named the new head coach of the Mustangs’ men’s volleyball program.

Anderson’s journey in the collegiate volleyball coaching ranks began at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, his alma mater. He assisted with the women’s program, filling in as a practice player for two seasons and then transitioned into a graduate assistant role for the last two years where he worked with legendary head coach Rick Squiers who has led the Lopes to 20 NCAA Division II national tournament appearances, three of which ended in the Elite Eight.

“I think of this opportunity as a new challenge,” Anderson said. “It’s just a new element of a game I’ve been around my entire life. The basics are the same, in my viewpoint, for men and women, with the apparent difference being the athletes.

With that said, I feel good with the knowledge I gained (while working in the UN-Kearney program) and bringing it into a new side (of volleyball),” he added.

Anderson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in education from UNK in May 2017. He plans on finishing a Masters of Arts in physical education this August.

“My number one priority is recruitment,” he noted. “Growing the roster size is critical early on.

To me, a lot of coaching goes into practice work,” he added. “Constant drilling of fundamentals and match situations carries over into the actual competition. A recipe for success I’ve been around and will continue to follow is winning the serve and pass game along with ball control. When you can frustrate the opposition to the point that they can’t get the ball down, you will win. I also value relationships on and off the court. It’s important to understand the athletes in both areas, as they see this and then will put in the work and play for you.”