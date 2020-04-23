Morningside hires Rode as offensive coordinator

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Morningside College head football coach Steve Ryan announced Thursday, April 23, that Andrew Rode has joined the Mustangs’ staff.

Rode previously spent five seasons at Concordia University of Michigan. In four of those five campaigns, the Cardinals averaged better than 28 points per game in four seasons which included 28.1 in 2019 which led them to their third straight National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ postseason appearance. That total was part of an impressive three-year span where CU also compiled averages of 33.1 ppg in 2018 and 36.1 ppg in 2017 to help aid in the playoff achievements. As part of that roll, Rode was tabbed the MidStates Football Association’s Mideast Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017.Prior to his stint in Ann Arbor, Rode was on the staff at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Greenville College for five years where he helped the program go 16-4 in his final two seasons as an offensive coordinator. The stratospheric run was due, in large part, to a rushing attack that was ranked third in the nation both years.

A native of the Chicago area, he graduated from Wabash College of Indiana with the highest four-year win total in school history at 40-7. He was a part of a class that won four consecutive North Coast Athletic Conference championships and was a three-year letter winner as a wide receiver. Rode also ran track and was a three-year letter winner and all-NCAC high jumper.Andrew and his wife, Joy, were married in 2011 and have three children Alice, Everest, and McKinley.