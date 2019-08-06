Morningside football ranked #1 in NAIA Preseason Poll, NWC ranked #11, Dordt ranked #24

Here is the entirety of the NAIA 2019 Preseason Poll:
- Morningside (IA)
- Benedictine (KS)
- Saint Francis (IN)
- Kansas Wesleyan
- Saint Xavier (IL)
- Concordia (MI)
- Marian (IN)
- Baker (KS)
- Dickinson State (ND)
- Reinhardt (GA)
- Northwestern College (IA)
- Grand View (Iowa)
- Lindsey Wilson (KY)
- Langston (OK)
- College of Idaho
- Bethel (TN)
- Cumberlands (KY)
- Evangel (MO)
- Southeastern (FL)
- Southern Oregon
- Georgetown (KY)
- Ottawa (KS)
- Rocky Mountain (MT)
- Dordt (Iowa)
- Montana Western