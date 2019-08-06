Morningside football ranked #1 in NAIA Preseason Poll, NWC ranked #11, Dordt ranked #24

Here is the entirety of the NAIA 2019 Preseason Poll:

  1. Morningside (IA)
  2. Benedictine (KS)
  3. Saint Francis (IN)
  4. Kansas Wesleyan
  5. Saint Xavier (IL)
  6. Concordia (MI)
  7. Marian (IN)
  8. Baker (KS)
  9. Dickinson State (ND)
  10. Reinhardt (GA)
  11. Northwestern College (IA)
  12. Grand View (Iowa)
  13. Lindsey Wilson (KY)
  14. Langston (OK)
  15. College of Idaho
  16. Bethel (TN)
  17. Cumberlands (KY)
  18. Evangel (MO)
  19. Southeastern (FL)
  20. Southern Oregon
  21. Georgetown (KY)
  22. Ottawa (KS)
  23. Rocky Mountain (MT)
  24. Dordt (Iowa)
  25. Montana Western

