Morningside football ranked #1 in NAIA Preseason Poll, NWC ranked #11, Dordt ranked #24

As the semifinals kicked off on Thursday at state baseball in Des Moines, a pair of underdogs from Siouxland were the most surprising, but only to those who hadn't been paying attention.

In the 1A Remsen St. Mary's may have been a #6 seed, but had a true number one pitcher in sophomore Blaine Harpenau, who came into Thursday at 15-0 with an ERA of 0.49. He made easy work of the Hawks opening opponent, Martensdale-St. Mary's, pitching seven full innings, including not allowing a hit until the bottom of the seventh.