Morningside football expecting new players to step up and make an impact on defense

The Morningside Mustangs football team lost nine starters from their defensive unit from last season, meaning they’ll have to find replacements for all of those positions. Lucky for them, they’ve got plenty of guys on the team who have played hard on special teams and put in the work to earned their spots on this team.

“There are some guys who can step up and play, and having those two defensive ends back, Maitlen and Gustav, is huge for us. And they’ve really taken on that leadership role,” said head coach Steve Ryan. “And on the back end, JP Miller played quite a bit at safety and he’s stepped up, Steven Evans, having him back as a senior cornerback, and Tyler Wingert in the middle.”

“We’ve been really lucky, even though we replace a lot of starters on defense, that we have a lot of guys coming up that have been in the system forever,” said senior Niklas Gustav. “Sitting behind Jake and Joel Katzer, they’ve been behind Clayton Nordeen just learning for the last 2-3 years, and they’re super eager to step up. For us it was about tying it all together, they’re eager to get out on the field, to compete, to step into those leadership roles.”