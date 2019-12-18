Morningside football arrives in Louisiana for NAIA Championship

Morningside got a bit of a late start getting out to Grambling, Louisiana because there were some plane issues. The plane had to be deiced before takeoff. The team got off to a bit of a late start, but that didn’t matter. They got right off the plane and it was on to the buses to get over to practice as soon as possible.

“We just went right in, and we went into practice so we could give them the rest of the afternoon off,” said head coach Steve Rayn. “Plenty cool right now, I mean it’s plenty late, but it’s kind of fun. It’s kind of fun just being in the stadium here in Grambling.”

“Things don’t always go as planned, but we do have some experience with this as last year. It’s exactly what we did last year. We got off the plane, which is fine. Sitting down a lot I think it’s good to get out here and stretch,” Senior safety Klayton Nordeen said. “It felt pretty good to get out here in this cool air. Coach always says you’ve got to be like water, you know, fluid and moving.”

KCAU9 Sports Director Jake Jones is in Grambling with the team, and he will have daily updates during the week leading up to the National Championship.