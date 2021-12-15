DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA (KCAU) – For the first time ever, the title game for the NAIA Football Championship Series drops in Durham, North Carolina, with Morningside Football one of the final two teams standing and the Mustangs wasted no time getting to the stadium for 4:00 practice.

It’d be the Mustangs’ first practice ahead of an exciting week in Durham, and the team is in nothing but high spirits on the East Coast.

“Anytime you can go somewhere a little bit warmer from Iowa it’s automatically a win for you,” Morningside senior running back Matt Strecker said. “We walked off the plane you know… when we boarded the plane it was about 30 degrees in Iowa and when we walked off the plane it was about 65 and we’re all just like man it’s hot out here.”

And it’s a stage Morningside is pretty familiar with, making the national title game 3 out of the last 4 years, each of which in different locations.

“It’s been fantastic, I think they’re all a little bit different,” Morningside head football coach Steve Ryan said. “The hotel here at Duke has just been fantastic. There’s a little bit of an excitement and allure to be so close to Duke and all that goes with it.”

But what makes this year special is that two teams, Morningside and Grand View, will be competing for the title, a feat that speaks highly of the caliber of football in Iowa.

“It just kind of shows that wherever you go there’s gonna be guys that wanna play football and you know Iowa’s no exception to that,” Strecker said.

In spite of the all the excitement though, one thing is for sure – this is a business trip for the Mustangs – who intend on bringing the title back to Sioux City.

“It’s just a fine line of knowing when you need to be on with football and when you need to make sure you’re enjoying your time in North Carolina,” Ryan said.

“From what we’ve seen so far it’s an amazing place,” Strecker said. “We’re in this fantastic hotel we already got our practice in on the field, it’s a great place to play. I think it’s going to be a really good weekend.”

The Mustangs have a busy itinerary for championship week, highlighted by tours of the Durham Bulls Stadium on Thursday and Cameron Indoor Stadium for Friday.