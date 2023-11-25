MARION, IN (KCAU) – It was a back-and-forth battle between #10 Morningside and #6 Indiana Wesleyan as the Mustangs tallied the early first score, but the Wildcats completed a fourth quarter touchdown towards a 24-21 defeat over the Mustangs in the second round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.

The Wildcats, led by head coach and former Morningside offensive coordinator (2020-2022) Andrew Rohde, scored a touchdown with 8:06 to go to take the three point lead, and Morningside had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation, but the field goal try was blocked.

Morningside was held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters, while Indiana Wesleyan scored 17 of their 24 points in those quarters. In the second quarter, the Wildcats outscored Morningside 10-0 to lead 17-14 at the break.

Morningside ends their season with a 9-3 overall record to close their 20th consecutive trip to the NAIA playoffs.