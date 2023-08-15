SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This season’s Morningside football team has more intrigue than ever as the Mustangs will be looking to fill the shoes of many key playmakers while starting a new quarterback for the first time in four years following the graduation of Joe Dolincheck.

The Mustangs long-time quarterback along with a handful of prominent pieces of the Morningside team have graduated. Despite the team needing to step up and fill those gaps, there’s still plenty of talent returning.

On offense, receiving touchdowns leader Zach Norton and rushing leader Ryan Cole are back in the fold for Morningside head coach Steve Ryan’s squad while the team has a plethora of experience in the secondary with Lonell Boyd Jr. and Dijion Walls.

Just like every season, there’s going to be roster turnover. But, Ryan feels there is not much that is changing, regardless of who is on the field.

“We talk to our guys all the time always about being a difference in who they are, being a difference on the field, off the field, and how they carry themselves. That message hasn’t changed and a lot of that work ethic,” Ryan said. “I think they have been challenged a little bit more knowing that they’ve got to step up in some different spaces. There are some guys out there that are outstanding football players, it’s just their opportunity to show fully what they’re capable of as guys have moved on.”

Morningside kicks off the season with a big test, facing off against Benedictine on the road. Kickoff is slated for August 26th at 1pm.