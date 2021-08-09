Morningside expected to win GPAC in 2021 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2021 season.

According to the poll, Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. The GPAC will add a football team this year with Mount Marty officially starting play.

Northwestern finished as the 2020 NAIA Runner-up. Morningside advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series and was the 2019 and 2018 NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 98 points and eight (8) first place votes. Northwestern was picked second with 93points and three (3) first place vote. Dordt was picked third with 82 points and Midland was fourth with 73. Concordia rounded out the top five with 62 points.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Here is the GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll: