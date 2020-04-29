Morningside eSports continuing to play through pandemic

Who says it doesn’t pay to play video games? For some, Overwatch has become a career, earning them an average of $60,000 per year. For others, it’s become an option to help continue their education.

“We play in an organization called the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE),” said Morningside eSports head coach Dean Stevens. “It was designed specifically designed to allow competitions to take place, and so we play against a variety of different college teams. “

The Morningside eSports team has competed in the NACE since 2017, but it’s not just about playing games. As the old saying goes, practice makes perfect.

“We’re practicing at least 3 times a week, often times more during the tournaments,” said Stevens. “The game requires a lot of communication between your teammates, it requires a lot of skill and practice to be able to compete at the collegiate level.”

These players are the best of the best. And just like how the best football players can get a scholarship for their skills, so can the best Overwatch players.

“I went in, my parents were with me, and coach said ‘I’m willing to give you a full scholarship for this,'” said Morningside freshman Overwatch player Nathaneal Roop. “And my dad said ‘Hey, you’re finally getting paid for playing video games.’ And I was so excited. And it’s really cool that I’m getting this for playing video games which I never thought I’d be able to. “

Despite the scholarship opportunities, players like Nathanael Roop still battle the stigma of e-sports.

“A lot of people, even on campus, are like ‘Oh you’re just getting paid to play video games with each other.'” said Roop. “But that’s not the case. If we were just playing with each other we’d just go in and play around. We wouldn’t work on our communication, but we do because we’re facing another team that’s been practicing hard just like we have, they’re been going over strategy and team compositions just like we have. So we have to be focused.

While most spring sports have been put on hold due to the coronavirus, the Mustangs Overwatch team hasn’t skipped a beat thanks in part to today’s technology.

“It’s nice that we’re on the internet so we don’t have to all be together to practice, we don’t have to all be together to compete, so we can keep doing that stuff despite being in this time.” said Roop.

“Even though we’re all scattered to the wind, fortunately we can come together and still compete in events,” said Stevens.

The Mustangs final match of the season is on May 5th, where Morningside hopes they can bring home their first tournament championship.