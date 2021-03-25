Morningside, Dordt, Northwestern all represented in NAIA All-American lists

KANSAS CITY, MO (NAIA) – Six Siouxland athletes were named to Thursday’s NAIA All-American teams.
Women:
Sierra Mitchell – Morningside – 1st Team All-American
Ashtyn VeerBeek – Dordt – 2nd Team All-American
Sophia Peppers – Morningside – Honorable Mention All-American
For full women’s lists, click here.
Men:
Trey Brown – Morningside – 2nd Team All-American
Alex Van Kalsbeek – Northwestern – 3rd Team All-American
Zach Imig – Morningside – Honorable Mention All-American
For full men’s lists, click here.