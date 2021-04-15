Morningside defensive lineman selected in CFL draft

(KCAU) — A Morningside Mustang was selected to play football north of the border Thursday.
Morningside College senior defensive lineman Niklas Gustav, of Hamburg, Germany, was selected in the fourth round by the British Columbia Lions on Thursday in the Canadian Football League draft.
Gustav, ranked among the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) top 10 in sacks (8.5), tackles for losses (15.5) and sacks per contest (1.1), is the first National Football League/CFL draftee since the program switched over to the NAIA.
Gustav leads the Mustangs into the national playoffs Saturday, April 17, for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium against Carroll College of Montana.