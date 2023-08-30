SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local GPAC women’s volleyball scores from August 30th:
Morningside 3, Dordt 2
#3 Northwestern 3, Briar Cliff 0
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local GPAC women’s volleyball scores from August 30th:
Morningside 3, Dordt 2
#3 Northwestern 3, Briar Cliff 0
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now