SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The campus of Morningside University was filled with cheers this morning as members of the football team loaded onto the buses headed for the NAIA national championships in North Carolina.

Parents, students, and faculty lined Peters Avenue as the team made their way out of town. KCAU 9 spoke with some parents of team members as they sent them off.

“And it’s made us super proud to have been a part of Morningside’s family and the history of the football team, I mean they’re close and they’re just a tight-knit, cool group of kids,” said one player’s parents.

This is the third time in the tournament’s history that Morningside has made it.

KCAU’s Noah Sacco is traveling with the team to bring you all the coverage.