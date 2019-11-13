Skip to content
28°
Top Stories
Overnight fire causes total loss of Spencer Livestock sales barn
Top Stories
Iowa community divided over Nativity scene on courthouse lawn
NPPD to keep electricity rates flat, and offer bill credits
Sgt. Bluff man arrested for sexual abuse of girl
Sioux City woman accused of throwing her newborn baby
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: December 13, 2019
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: December 12, 2019
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: December 12, 2019
Siouxland Forecast – December 12, 2019
Siouxland Forecast: December 11, 2019
Siouxland Forecast: December 11, 2019
Morningside College Football
#1 Morningside moves on to second-straight NAIA National Championship Game
Morningside’s Ryan, Northwestern’s Kooima and Machacek take GPAC yearly awards
GPAC Football Roundup (11-9-19)
#1 Morningside football opens fall camp with last year’s championship in the rear view
Morningside football ranked #1 in NAIA Preseason Poll, NWC ranked #11, Dordt ranked #24
More Morningside College Football Headlines
Coaches vote Morningside football as the top team in the GPAC
Morningside Football Media Day
Morningside College Football Coaches Show December 12, 2019
Morningside College Football Coaches Show December 4, 2019
Morningside College Football Coaches Show November 26, 2019
Morningside College Football Coaches Show November 19, 2019
Morningside College Football Coaches Show for November 13, 2019
More Morningside College Football Coaches Show
