Morningside claims top spot in GPAC preseason football poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) –   The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for 2020. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship.  Normally a coaches’ poll and media poll would be released, however, due to the Covid-19 situation, football media day was not held therefore there was not a poll taken of attending media.

Morningside is the two-time defending NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 81 points and nine (9) first place votes.  Northwestern was picked second with 73 points and one (1) first place vote. Dordt and Midland tied for third place in the poll with 60 points each. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2020 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll:

Place     Team                    Pts (1st Place Votes)
1.             Morningside                         81  (9)

2.             Northwestern                       73  (1)

3t.            Dordt                                  60

3t.            Midland                               60

5.             Briar Cliff                             44

6.             Doane                                 38

7.             Concordia                            37

8.             Hastings                              23

9.             Dakota Wesleyan                 22

10.          Jamestown                           12

In 2020 the GPAC is playing conference games only for football. Games for the 2020 season kick off on Saturday, Sept. 12 with all 10 teams in action. The highlight of the opening weekend is Northwestern traveling to Morningside for a 7 PM kick off. Please check each schools’ website for attendance protocols.

