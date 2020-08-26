Morningside claims top spot in GPAC preseason football poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for 2020. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. Normally a coaches’ poll and media poll would be released, however, due to the Covid-19 situation, football media day was not held therefore there was not a poll taken of attending media.

Morningside is the two-time defending NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 81 points and nine (9) first place votes. Northwestern was picked second with 73 points and one (1) first place vote. Dordt and Midland tied for third place in the poll with 60 points each. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2020 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll:

Place Team Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Morningside 81 (9)

2. Northwestern 73 (1)

3t. Dordt 60

3t. Midland 60

5. Briar Cliff 44

6. Doane 38

7. Concordia 37

8. Hastings 23

9. Dakota Wesleyan 22

10. Jamestown 12

In 2020 the GPAC is playing conference games only for football. Games for the 2020 season kick off on Saturday, Sept. 12 with all 10 teams in action. The highlight of the opening weekend is Northwestern traveling to Morningside for a 7 PM kick off. Please check each schools’ website for attendance protocols.