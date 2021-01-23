Morningside basketball sweeps doubleheader with Midland, extends winning streaks

(via Morningside Athletics)

Will Pottebaum finished the game with a new career-high of 32 points on 10-13 from the field, and eight for nine from three-point range, leading head coach Jim Sykes’ squad to its seventh straight victory in a 98-72 triumph over Midland University in Great Plains Athletic Conference action. The sophomore’s story didn’t end there, either.

He became the fifth player in program history to make eight or more three-pointers in a single game. Pottebaum’s three-point field goal percentage was 88.9%, which is second-best in players’ program history with at least six made three-point field goals in a game.

As for the women, a 30-point fourth-period scoring outburst turned out to be the difference for National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ No. 11-ranked Morningside College Saturday, Jan. 23.

With visiting Midland University knocking on the door early in the final stanza, trailing only 56-53 with 6:46 remaining, head coach Jamie Sale’s Mustangs tore the knob off the offensive volume the remainder of an 82-60 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory inside Allee Gymnasium and the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center. Less than three minutes later, the home crowd witnessed a comfortable 68-53 Maroon advantage behind a 12-0 run. That stretch increased to 24-4, putting the home side up by 23 to help wrap up the program’s 11th straight win.