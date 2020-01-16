Morningside basketball sweeps doubleheader with Doane

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
The #1 Morningside men stayed undefeated as Zach Imig dropped 16 on Doane in a 68-41 victory.
As for the #7 Morningside women, Sophia Peppers had 24 points as the Mustangs improved to 16-4 on the season with an 87-53 win over the Tigers.
