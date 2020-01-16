Morningside basketball sweeps doubleheader with Doane

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) -- The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have decided to "mutually part ways" amid a sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the MLB.

The Red Sox are under investigation for stealing signs in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series. Cora was also the bench coach for the 2017 Houston Astros team that was found to have stolen signs on their way to a World Series title.