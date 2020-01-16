Morningside basketball sweeps doubleheader with Doane

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The #1 Morningside men stayed undefeated as Zach Imig dropped 16 on Doane in a 68-41 victory.

As for the #7 Morningside women, Sophia Peppers had 24 points as the Mustangs improved to 16-4 on the season with an 87-53 win over the Tigers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Scorestream

Trending Stories