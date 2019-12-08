Morningside basketball sweeps Briar Cliff in doubleheader

The #8 Morningside women’s basketball team got off to a fast start against rival Briar Cliff, and they never let up. Sierra Mitchell had 19 points and Sydney Hupp had 16 more as the Mustangs rolled over BCU, 95-56.

As for the second-ranked men’s team, their game with Briar Cliff was a little more back and forth. Briar Cliff’s Jackson Lamb had 38 points on the day. But the Mustangs had some high scorers as well; Trey Brown had 26 points, one of five Mustangs to reach double-digit point totals. The men stayed undefeated on the year with an 81-72 victory.

