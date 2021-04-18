Morningside baseball sweeps Midland in Sunday doubleheader

After dropping both games of a Saturday doubleheader against Midland, Morningside had more success on Sunday, taking down the Warriors 6-2 and 8-2 to complete the sweep.

Morningside used a big third inning rally to take control of game one, scoring five runs in the bottom have of the fram to put themselves into a lead they never gave up.

In game two, the bats came alive for the Mustangs in an even greater way, with a Jordan Pierce grand slam in the fourth inning to take the lead that once again the Morningside defense protected.

Morningside improved to 11-9 in GPAC play. Their next game is a doubleheader against Peru State on Wednesday, April 21.

