SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Morningside Mustangs baseball team and the Northwestern Red Raiders softball team earned victories in their respective NAIA Tournament opening games.

For the Mustangs, Eddie Brancato went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBI to lead Morningside to a 10-4 win over #2 McPherson. Morningside will play the winner of LSU Shreveport and MidAmerican Nazarene at 2:30pm.

The Red Raiders used a grand slam from Kameryn Etherington to propel NWC to a 6-5 victory over #3 Embry-Riddle. Northwestern will play the winner of Oregon Tech and Saint Xavier tomorrow at 2:00pm.