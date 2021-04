SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - As the #1 Morningside Mustangs offense took the field for their opening series versus Carroll College in the first round of the NAIA playoffs, many fans had one question: where's A.P. Ponder?

The school's all time leading rusher was nowhere to be found during the team's match-up with the Saints. No one would say where he was, just that they were focused on what the team's new starting tailback, senior Anthony Sims, was doing.