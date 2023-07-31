INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA (KCAU) – During his time in a Morningside uniform, quarterback Joe Dolincheck cemented himself as on the of the best signal-callers in program history, with the longtime Mustangs’ QB now set to kick off his professional career in Austria.

Dolincheck was announced as the new quarterback for Raiders Tirol of the Central European Football League (CEFL), per the team’s social media. The three-time NAIA National Champion has etched his name atop the Morningside record books, claiming seven separate career records for the program.

The back-to-back NAIA Player of the Year completed his Mustangs career with 167 passing touchdowns and a program-record 16,219 passing yards.

The Raiders Tirol squad currently in is second in its conference with four games remaining.