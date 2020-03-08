Morenz’s game winner gives Newell-Fonda it’s second straight 1A crown

They were down, but never out.

Newell-Fonda entered the Class 1A State championship game with a perfect 26-0 record, having won 53 in a row, and outscoring their two opponents at the 2020 State tournament by a combined 81 points. All of that went out the window in the second half of the Mustangs game with Bishop Garrigan, as they entered the final eight minutes of their season trailing by 14 points.

The lead got to be as much as 16, but a timely fourth quarter run by Newell-Fonda using smart basketball got them back within 7 with under five minutes to go. The Mustangs’ biggest problem all night was stopping All Tournament captain, and freshman, Audi Crooks, who dominated the interior with 34 points and 17 rebounds. And having not been in this situation all season, it would have been easy for the Mustangs to pack it in, but a 22-7 start in the fourth put Newell-Fonda ahead with under two minutes to go.

With 21 seconds remaining, it was a tied game at 63 apiece, and after the Golden Bears missed inside, the Mustangs brought it down the court, as Megan Morenz went into the teeth of the defense, sending the game winning bucket off the glass as time expired to give Newell-Fonda their second straight championship 65-63.