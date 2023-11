AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State freshman Milan Momcilovic scored fifteen first-half points and six of the team’s eight three-pointers to pace the Cyclones to an 85-44 win over Green Bay.

Eleven of the thirteen players that entered the game for Iowa State scored a point, including four reaching double-digits.

The Cyclones shot 47 percent from the field while holding Green Bay to just above 28 percent from the field.

Up next for the Cyclones, they will host Lindenwood on November 9th at 7:00 p.m.