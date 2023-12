ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – MOC-Floyd Valley’ senior forward Jesse Van Kalsbeek will be continuing his basketball career at the next level, announcing his commitment to Northwestern College men’s basketball.

Last season for the Dutchmen, Van Kalsbeek scored a team-high 20.4 points per game while adding over seven rebounds per contest helping the team to a 21-3 record and a Class 3A Substate final appearance.