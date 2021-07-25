MOC-FV, Remsen St. Mary’s among Siouxland teams State bound

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – With the State baseball tournament kicking off this week, MOC-Floyd Valley and Remsen St. Mary’s will be a part of the drama in Carroll and Iowa City.

The Dutchmen make their first trip to state in 19 years and are searching for their first title in program history, while the Hawks return for their sixth straight appearance. Despite losing in the state semifinals three of the last four years, RSM is looking for redemption, as well as their eighth state title and first since 2016.