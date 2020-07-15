MOC-Floyd Valley’s pitching staff hopes to lead Dutch to Des Moines

ORANGE CITY – MOC-Floyd Valley pitchers have been terrorizing hitters all season long. As a unit, they average nearly nine strikeouts a game, and their group era is an impressive 1.20, the second best average in the state. It’s the biggest reason the Dutch feel they’ll be the last team standing in districts.

“Our guys have really done a nice job of getting into the strike zone and putting the pressure on the other team,” said Dutch head baseball coach Brian Wede. “I’m really happy with the way they’ve competed when they fall behind and the way they’ve competed with all their pitches.”

“It’s trusting the guy behind you, not trying to do too much, and knowing that you’ll have other people fill in the role and pick up your part,” said Dutch junior pitcher Colton Korver. “Whether it’s a good night or a bad night, it doesn’t matter. “

And when the pitchers are at the top of their game, the whole team is too.

“More of a momentum thing, than anything,” said Dutch senior pitcher Jacob Kramer. “Getting those strikeouts, putting up a zero, knowing they won’t be able to score, knowing our defense is playing well. I think it contributes into everything else around the field.”

“We put in all our hard work, and let it fuel our defense and offense,” said Korver. “It all starts there kind of.”

But as they prepare for districts on Friday, the Dutch have their eyes on the prize.

“We have the big picture in mind, we don’t want to settle for small victories,” said Korver. “We want to keep looking forward to our main goal which is Des Moines.”

The Dutch will be taking on BHRV in the opening round of the playoffs.