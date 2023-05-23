SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the notable individual and team scores for our local teams at the IHSAA Boys Golf State Championships

IOWA

CLASS 1A

Top team- Kingsley-Pierson – third place

Top individual- Dawson Barthole (Gehlen Catholic) – third place

CLASS 2A

Top team- Western Christian – fourth place

Top individual – Axton Miller (OABCIG) – second place

CLASS 3A

Top team- MOC-Floyd Valley – first place

Top individual- Davis Korver – (MOC-Floyd Valley) – second place

NEBRASKA

CLASS A

Top team- Norfolk – 12th place

Top individual – T-27th place

CLASS B

Top individuals – Bo Armstrong (Wayne) – T-39th place, Cole Rager (South Sioux City) – T-54th place

CLASS C

Top team- Pierce – T-4th place

Top individual- Abram Scholting (Pierce) – T-2nd place

CLASS D

Top team- Pender – first place

Top individual – Quinton Heineman (Pender) – first place