SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the notable individual and team scores for our local teams at the IHSAA Boys Golf State Championships
IOWA
CLASS 1A
Top team- Kingsley-Pierson – third place
Top individual- Dawson Barthole (Gehlen Catholic) – third place
CLASS 2A
Top team- Western Christian – fourth place
Top individual – Axton Miller (OABCIG) – second place
CLASS 3A
Top team- MOC-Floyd Valley – first place
Top individual- Davis Korver – (MOC-Floyd Valley) – second place
NEBRASKA
CLASS A
Top team- Norfolk – 12th place
Top individual – T-27th place
CLASS B
Top individuals – Bo Armstrong (Wayne) – T-39th place, Cole Rager (South Sioux City) – T-54th place
CLASS C
Top team- Pierce – T-4th place
Top individual- Abram Scholting (Pierce) – T-2nd place
CLASS D
Top team- Pender – first place
Top individual – Quinton Heineman (Pender) – first place