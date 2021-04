DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO-TV) -- The Drake Relays are back, bringing together the best high school athletes from across the state at Drake University in Des Moines - however not all parents are pleased with the admission policies this year. A limited number of fans are being allowed into the stadium each day. That's left many parents unable to be in the stadium to watch their kids run.

However those parents and other fans have found a way to catch the race without being indoors. From the North end of Drake Stadium, fans have a clear view of the action on the track. On Thursday parents and even coaches who were denied tickets to the stadium lined up to catch a free glimpse from outdoors.