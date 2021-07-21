MOC-Floyd Valley baseball headed to state for the first time since 2002 with Substate win

STORM LAKE, IOWA (KCAU) — If you had to script a game to go to state, MOC-Floyd Valley’s win over Storm Lake on Wednesday night might be exactly how you’d do it.

In a true pitchers’ duel, Storm Lake senior Mark Eddie and MOC-Floyd Valley senior Colton Korver traded blows to keep the other’s team off the board, but ultimately, it was their play at the plate that made the difference. Korver’s squeeze bunt to break a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth gave his team a 1-0 advantage, which wasn’t easy with Eddie striking out 11 in seven innings of work. On the other side of the game, Eddie finished with two of the Tornadoes’ three hits in the game, going 2-3 with a walk.

Inning after inning both sides battled in a tension-filled showdown, with the final out in the bottom of the seventh coming with Korver pitching, and Eddie batting, as the Buena Vista commit popped up into right field, sending MOC-Floyd Valley to state for the second time in school history 1-0.

The Dutch will hope to make up for lost time when they open play in Iowa City in the Class 3A state baseball tournament on July 28th.