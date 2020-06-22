MMCRU softball team suspends season after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – MMCRU softball team has suspended its season due to a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

The school district said on its Facebook page that the student-athlete on the high school softball team tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

“The district has been in constant communication with public health over the past couple of days. All student-athletes, parents, and coaches have been contacted with how to proceed following guidance from public health.” From the MMCRU Royals

Officials mention that no spectators were exposed and no high school practices or games will take place until July 1 at the earliest.

Officials mention that they have encouraged its players and coaches that were in close contact with that student-athlete to quarantine themselves for 14 days from last exposure and to be tested for COVID-19.

They currently hold a 0-4 record and were scheduled to host Gehlen Catholic on Monday.

Last week, the Gehlen Catholic baseball team suspended its season for two weeks after one of its players tested positive for the virus.

To read the full statement from the MMCRU Royals, see the Facebook post below.