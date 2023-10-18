MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s postseason time for our Iowa high school football teams ranging from Eight-Player football to Class 2A, with an all-local playoff matchup earning the spot as our SportsZone Game of the Week on Friday.

This week’s game features a pair of Siouxland Class A teams as MMCRU will host Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley in the first round. The matchup will be the first between the two teams since 2015, while K-P/RV looks to defeat the Royals for the first time since 2009.

Leading the way for the Panthers is standout quarterback Beau Goodwin. The senior leads the team in passing yards, rushing yards, total touchdowns, and tackles.

On the MMCRU side, it’s senior Jonah Petersen orchestrating the offense. Petersen has scored 25 touchdowns to go with 1,659 yards through eight games.

Catch the highlights during our Friday night SportsZone coverage during our 10 p.m. broadcast.