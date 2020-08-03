MLB reportedly cancels next week’s ‘Field of Dreams’ game in Dyersville, IA

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The first-ever MLB game at the Field of Dreams will have to wait for another season. On Monday, MLB canceled the game that was set to be played next Thursday, according to Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic.

The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to play in Dyersville on August 13th. It would have been the first MLB game ever at the filming site of the classic baseball film. Rosenthal reports the cancellation is due to logistics, not the outbreak of COVID-19 among the Cardinals’ team.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced seven Cardinals players and six members of their staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Those are in addition to other positive tests last week. The Cardinals have not played since last week. They are tentatively scheduled to resume their season on Friday.

The Field of Dreams game was originally supposed to feature the Chicago White Sox hosting the New York Yankees. The Yankees were replaced by the Cardinals after MLB re-wrote the schedule to create a shortened 60-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.