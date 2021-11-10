Mitchell honored as #6 Morningside gets its first win over #11 MidAmerica Nazarene

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It took a second-half surge, but the #6 Morningside Mustangs women’s basketball team (1-2) picked up its first win Wednesday night in a top-15 showdown with MidAmerica Nazarene 84-64.

The Pioneers (0-3) led 23-19 after the first quarter, and 40-36 at halftime, but couldn’t stay hot in the second half, as Morningside turned up the pressure on defense. The Mustangs held MidAmerica Nazarene to just 15% shooting in the third period, as they opened up a lead they never gave back, outscoring the Pioneers 23-7 in the frame.

Morningside was led by Sierra Mitchell, who was honored in pregame for joining the 2000-point club, and Sophia Peppers who each finished with 17 points apiece. The Mustangs finished with four players in double-figures scoring, and two others who ended up with nine points apiece.

The Mustangs return to action on Saturday at 2:00 when they host Dakota Wesleyan.

